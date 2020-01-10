Sonam Kapoor Has A Savage Response To The Trolls Accusing Her Of Nepotism After Airlines Misplaces Her Luggage

Sonam Kapoor lashed out at the British Airways after the airlines misplaced her luggage twice in a span of as little as one month. And when the actress took to her social media handle to open up about the same, she was faced with unexpected trolling and bashing. On Thursday afternoon, an angry Sonam Kapoor tweeted, “This is the third time ive travelled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again.”

And now, the troll brigade has found its way to the Neerja actress. A user, whose post now seems to be deleted, accused Sonam of being too privileged to carry her own luggage. And now, replying to the troller, a baffled Sonam has asked the troller, “Are you mental?”. She also went on to say that her privileged status comes from the hard work that her parents shave put in.

Sonam Kapoor replied to the troller with a tweet that read, “Are you mental? Privilege is our parent’s hard work, Who worked their whole lives to give their children everything. Why do people insist on shaming their children and their parents for it. Just pray that this doesn’t happen to your kids.”

She further lashed out at the troller saying that she certainly needs to find something better to do with his free time than troll people. What’s more is that Sonam questioned the logic of the troller saying, “Also is it okay troll someone in genuine distress. Or empathy is only required of me. I’m sure you haven’t been in a new city with just the clothes on your back. If you can’t handle someone taking up from themselves then you shouldn’t bully the person.”

Meanwhile, the airline was profusely apologetic for the ‘inconvenience caused’. They replied to Sonam’s tweet with what read as, “We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we’re working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible.”

