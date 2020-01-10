Rapper Tupac Shakur’s Car In Which He Was Shot Dead Is On Sale For A Whopping $1.7 Million

The car in which rapper Tupac Shakur was shot dead has gone on sale for a whopping $1.7 million.

The 1996 BMW 7 Series motor has been restored after Shakur was gunned down in it in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, and still sports bullet holes from the four gun shots, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He died aged 25, six days after the attack.

Now a dealer based in Las Vegas, Celebrity Cars Las Vegas, is selling the car, which comes with a certificate of authentication showing it was originally leased by Death Row Records — which was founded by Suge Knight and legendary producer Dr. Dre.

The vehicle’s identification number also matches the one noted on the original lease documents.

After Shakur’s murder, Las Vegas Police officials reportedly sold the vehicle at auction, and it then passed through the hands of several collectors.

Representatives for the current owners are seeking a $20,000 refundable deposit from any interested buyers ahead of the sale.

On the day of Shakur’s death, he was travelling with Knight, who was driving the car, from a Mike Tyson boxing match to a party at Club 662, when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside the pair at traffic lights.

The “California love” rapper, who was in the passenger seat, was hit by four bullets, with one puncturing his lung.

Shakur’s murder remains unsolved.

