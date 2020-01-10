Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Presents The Star With One Memorable Gift

As Bollywood’s Greek God turns 46 years today, the man can’t be happier as his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has the sweetest wishes for him! Calling Hrithik Roshan the best man she knows, Sussanne shared a kaleidoscope of memories he and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan have shared over the years.

Taking to her social media handle, Sussanne wrote, “Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye… you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo.”

Sussanne had earlier described her relationship with Hrithik and the kids in the most apt manner by calling them a modern-family. Sussanne took to her social media account to share her vacation pictures with Hrithik, their children and the rest of the Roshan clan.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sussanne captioned the images saying, “The ‘Modern’ Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad Cousins and brothers Sisters Grandparents Grand uncle n aunt And 2 friends… new bonds and a heartful of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering 2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik has always maintained that his feelings for Sussanne are deep-rooted. Speaking to GQ magazine in an earlier interview, the Krrish actor had said, “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love.”

For those living under the rock, Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood lovers, who tied the knot on 20th December 2000 after dating for 4 years. But trouble in paradise soon began and the couple filed for divorce after being married for 14 years. The couple are proud parents to two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On the professional front, Hrithik is basking in the success of his last releases, Super 30 and WAR. Here’s Koimoi wishing the handsome hunk a very happy birthday!

