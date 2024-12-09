Whether it’s dominating the boxing ring or grabbing headlines for his wild escapades, the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, had quite the history with, let’s just say, extracurricular activities.

From his infamous run-ins with the law to openly discussing his love for cannabis, Tyson has always been unapologetically himself. But did you know the former heavyweight champ was reportedly blowing through $480,000 worth of weed in just a year? We’ll let you sink that in.

Mike Tyson On Smoking Weed

Mike Tyson has never been shy about his love for cannabis. The man who runs his weed empire knows how to be serious about it. But while Tyson has long sung its praises, he once shared some real talk about the not-so-great side of getting too cool with the green stuff.

In a throwback episode of his podcast, Hotboxin, Tyson sat down with rapper Wiz Khalifa, another weed enthusiast, and discussed weed’s highs and lows. Tyson admitted that the legalization of cannabis was a freight train nobody could stop. He said, “We can’t stop it. It’s going to run all over us. It’s going to destroy us.”

Surprising coming from the guy who’s practically the Willy Wonka of weed, that’s saying something. Tyson’s not anti-cannabis, but he’s urging people to use it wisely.

Wiz Khalifa’s Take On Weed Use

During the podcast, Wiz Khalifa shared his two cents on the cannabis talk, adding a chill but thoughtful perspective. He claimed that if used in moderation, cannabis can be “good.” He further explained, “Because even if you smoke too much pot, you can get freaked out and have a crazy experience, but either you’re gonna learn how to handle that certain amount by trying more and more, or you just learn what is appropriate and what’s not.”

