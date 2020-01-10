Varun Dhawan On The Negative Trend Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak: "Boycott Was Also Used Against Dilwale, Padmaavat..."

Ever since Deepika Padukone was spotted at the JNU campus to support the students at protest, #BoycottChhapaak started trending on Twitter. And now, with a lot of celebrities coming out in support of DP and Chhapaak, Varun Dhawan too has voiced his opinion.

Calling the use of the word ‘boycott’ a scary tactic, Varun has said that he too had faced the same before the release of his film Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Speaking to NDTV in his latest interaction, Varun said, “The ‘boycott’ word was used for my film ‘Dilwale‘ which I did with Shah Rukh Khan. For “Padmaavat” too ‘boycott’ was used. These are the tactics to scare.”

Dhawan further went on to say that this eventually deters powerful businessmen from airing their opinion publicly as they don’t want their businesses to be hurt. Varun, is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming release, Street Dancer 3D. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in key roles.

For those of you living under the rock, it was on the 5th of January, that reportedly some masked goons entered the prestigious JNU campus and attacked the students and teachers. The goons vandalized the campus property as well. It is being reported that at least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh were injured.

Meanwhile, directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also features Vikrant Massey as the male lead. The film released on the 10th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!