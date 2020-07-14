Sonam Kapoor Flies To London Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently in London.

In a string of pictures that the Veere Di Wedding actress has posted on Instagram Stories, we can see her aboard a flight, wearing a mask. Her husband, Anand Ahuja is next to her.

Sonam’s recent Instagram posts reveal that she is in London.

Sharing a view of London from the plane, Sonam Kapoor wrote: “London I am back. So beautiful.”

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws’ residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in “The Zoya Factor”, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is missing being on film sets and “rehearsing” her lines, and she has reflected the feeling on social media.

“Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much,” she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback still from her 2014 release, “Khoobsurat”.

