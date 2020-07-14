Rhea Chakraborty Shares UNSEEN Picture With Sushant Singh Rajput On 1-Month Death Anniversary, WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone close to him baffled. The actor died by suicide and there’s a void in our hearts that can never be filled. Similar is the case with his family members. Friends like Sandip Ssingh, Shekhar Kapur, Mahesh Shetty have previously shared their emotional moments. But most expected Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, and Kriti Sanon to break the silence.

Kriti and Sushant worked together on Raabta. They were ever rumoured to be dating for quite a long time. The actor a day after Sushant’s funeral took to social media. Not only did she pay him an emotional tribute, but she also called out those who hurt him. Everything including the blind items, the false reports that may have caused an effect on him. Ankita and Rhea meanwhile remained silent.

For the unversed, today marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s one-month death anniversary. Ankita Lokhande finally broke the silence a while back. She shared a cryptic post that hinted she was praying for late ex-boyfriend. But what about Rhea Chakraborty? The Jalebi actress mourned too but with an intimate moment.

Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput on her WhatsApp. She changed her display to a sweet picture with the late actor. Both dressed in black, Rajput was all smiles as he leaned over his rumoured girlfriend. They definitely made an adorable pair and this sight is the perfect view of a lively Sushant.

Rhea may have kept her feelings private, but it is clear that she is facing a tough time too. May God gives her and everyone close to Sushant, strength to get through this tough phase.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty’s display picture below:

Sushant Singh Rajput will be last seen in Dil Bechara. The film had been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Starring debutante Sanjana Sanghi, it is an official adaptation of Fault In Our Stars.

Dil Bechara will hit the digital world on 26th July.

