Abhishek Bachchan Gives An Update On Isolation: “My Father & I Remain In Hospital…”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted on Sunday evening urging everyone to remain cautious and follow rules, in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules,” he tweeted.

Abhishek and his father, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, were admitted to Nanavati Hospital after they tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday evening. In separate tweets, the Bachchans had confirmed being infected by the virus.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” @SrBachchan wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Soon after the 77-year-old actor’s tweet, son Abhishek had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek, 44, had tweeted on his verified account, @juniorbachchan.

According to Nanavati sources, both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are in stable condition.

Later, on Sunday afternoon, Abhishek shared that his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive for Covid-19.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” Abhishek wrote.

Abhishek’s mother Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!