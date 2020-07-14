Shekhar Kapur Amid Abhishek Bachchan's COVID-19 Row: "Studios Will Become Huge Sources Of Infection"

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur feels it’s risky to resume shooting or dubbing in close interior spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic. His tweet comes days after Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and family was diagnosed with coronavirus

On Monday, Shekhar took to Twitter and praised the stars for showing courage to publicly open up about contracting Covid-19. Along with it, he also emphasised on how dangerous is to start work in close interior spaces.

“As we pray for the recovery of our beloved stars, let’s admire their courage in declaring that have symptoms of #Covid_19 How many are not telling the world? Proves its dangerous to start filming/dubbing in close interior spaces. Studios will just become huge sources of infection,” Shekhar Kapur tweeted.

Shekhar Kapur’s tweet comes in the wake of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Abhishek was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai a couple of days ago. He was recording for his web series “Breathe: Into The Shadows”.

Meanwhile, Twenty-six staff members of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan have tested negative for Covid-19.

Around 54 people had come in contact with the Bachchan family, out of which 28 have been quarantined. At the Bachchans’ residence in Jalsa, 26 people were said to be at high risk. Their swab tests were done on Sunday and their Covid-19 reports have come out as negative. The 26 staff members have been kept in quarantine for two weeks, reports zeenews.india.com.

