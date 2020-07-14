Today marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s one-month death anniversary. The most unfortunate shockwaves arrived last month when he passed away. The Dil Bechara actor died by suicide. It is said that he had been battling depression for a long-time. Ever since, all the eyeballs had been on Ankita Lokhande.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant dated for over 6 years. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and were inseparable ever since. However, differences began as the actor entered the film world. Eventually, they called it quits around 2016. Rajput was been linked to Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty post that.

Ankita Lokhande moved on after a tough phase. Many of her friends till date feel that she was the perfect match for him. She would take care of him, and there are claims that she was about to give up her career for Sushant Singh Rajput at a time.

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, fans expected a reaction from Ankita Lokhande. Arti Singh and her Pavitra Rishta co-star had previously revealed she is devastated. The actress even went to meet Sushant’s family at his Mumbai residence as well as Patna. However, she refrained from making any public statement.

On the occasion of Sushant’s 1-month death anniversary, Ankita has shared a cryptic post. The picture witnesses a lighten diya. It is kept in front of a mandir. One could even notice white flowers on the pooja thali. Hinting that the actress has been praying for the departed soul.

“CHILD Of GOD 😇,” Ankita Lokhande captioned her post.

Soon fans took to the comment section and empowered her.

“Aap rahti to shayad aisa nhi hota…..!! Aap ko smjhna chahiye tha!! #SushantSingRajput #CBIEnquiryForSSR,” wrote a fan.

Another wrote, “Stay strong dear @anky1912 .. Sushant Singh Rajput will always want you to be happy.. Let’s cherish his memories forever and keep him alive in our hearts forever.. We are with you always.. lots of love and positivity to you”

A comment read, “What can I say….Just stay strong…..Can’t believe what has happened …..U an sushant was great pair….Miss him lot…Be strong…..Fighter..”

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s post below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!