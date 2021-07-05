Sonam Kapoor has been away from the eyes of Media and Mumbai for a long time now. The actress has been shooting for her next film Blind in Scotland. Sujoy Ghosh helms this movie, and with whatever glimpse we all have gotten from the Neerja actress’ Instagram account, one thing is clear that we should gear ourselves up for a big surprise. But, recently, the actress spoke about the pay gap in the industry, and this is something which has everybody’s attention.

Sonam recently gave an interview and spoke about her upcoming film with Sujoy. She revealed how she shot for the film from early morning till late in the night. It was in this interview that she raised the topic of the pay gap in the industry. Keep scrolling further to hear what the diva has to say on this subject.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Sonam Kapoor said, “The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really f**king difficult.”

Talking about her film Blind, Sonam Kapoor recalled wearing white lenses during the shoot that completely blocked her vision and said it was intense. She said, “We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You’d wake up and have one hour of daylight.”

For the unversed, Sonam will be seen playing the role of a blind police officer who begins investigating a serial killer’s case. The film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

We cannot wait to see Sonam Kapoor in this avatar. Well, what do you have to say about the pay difference? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

