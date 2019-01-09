Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday completed the shooting of the upcoming multi-starrer film “Kalank“.

She took to social media and shared a picture of herself, expressing her happiness on being a part of the film.

She wrote: “Just the beginning of the year, and the end of a new film! It’s a wrap for me on ‘Kalank’… a project I am proud to be a part of! Can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Just the beginning of the year, and the end of a new film! Its a wrap for me on #Kalank… a project i am proud to be a part of! Cant wait for you all to see it ❤️ #ontopoftheworld pic.twitter.com/wc4rn0dmgz — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 8, 2019

“Kalank” also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

