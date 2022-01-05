Salman Khan and Somy Ali’s relationship has been widely covered by the media. Reportedly, the two were in a relationship from 1991 to 1999. The actress was so madly in love that she came to India with the intention of marrying him after watching Maine Pyaar Kiya.

The Pakistan-born actress is now settled in the US and runs a non-profit organisation, No More Tears, helping the victims of domestic violence, rape and human trafficking. She had claimed previously that she would never go to her native place Pakistan as she is afraid of losing her life.

Now in a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Somy Ali recalled how she revealed to Salman Khan that she wanted to marry him while they were on their way to Nepal. She said, “We used to watch Hindi films. I saw Maine Pyaar Kiya, and I had developed a crush on Salman. I had a dream that night, and I decided to go to India. When I was 16, it was ridiculous for me to think that I could go to Mumbai and marry him. I dreamt of marriage and thought it was a prediction from God. I started looking for a suitcase. I told mom that I’m going to Mumbai to get married to Salman Khan!”

The former actress then went on to reveal that about the moment she expressed her feelings for him. “We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing,” she said.

Even after being together for almost a decade in a relationship with Salman Khan, Somy Ali has nothing but kind words for him and his family. “I learned a lot from his parents and household. I also learned from Salman. Ultimately, in any relationship, if you are not happy, it’s better to part ways. That was the case of the relationship between Salman and me. I decided to go back to America,” she said.

