Former actress Somy Ali took a trip down memory lane and talked about how she worked in three shifts to shoot for three different projects. She starred in a few projects in the 90’s and then left India to settle abroad.

Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from her 1994 film ‘Yaar Gaddar’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Prem Chopra. The film did not have a great run at the Box Office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remembering the iconic 90’s Somy Ali wrote: “This is why we did three shifts in one day back in the 90’s. We worked on three different movies in each shift and there were times that I was so exhausted, I’d forget which character I was playing.

“This is again in 1994 with all my favourites. Umesh ji was one of the nicest directors I have worked with and I miss this entire group tons. Yaar Gaddar was a fun experience and it will always remain close to my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

‘Yaar Gaddar’ is directed by Umesh Mehra. The film revolved around two brothers starring Saif Ali Khan and Mithun Chakraborty along with Somy Ali. The plot talked about a heartbroken cop, who vows to track down and retrieve his wayward sibling — dead or alive. Somy was popular was her infamous affair with Salman Khan.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Makes Fun Of Laal Singh Chaddha’s Box Office Failure, Says “Tu Field Pe Mil” To ‘Boom Boom’ Jasprit Bumrah

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News