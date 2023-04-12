Former actress Somy Ali took a trip down memory lane and talked about how she worked in three shifts to shoot for three different projects. She starred in a few projects in the 90’s and then left India to settle abroad.
Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from her 1994 film ‘Yaar Gaddar’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Prem Chopra. The film did not have a great run at the Box Office.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Remembering the iconic 90’s Somy Ali wrote: “This is why we did three shifts in one day back in the 90’s. We worked on three different movies in each shift and there were times that I was so exhausted, I’d forget which character I was playing.
Trending
“This is again in 1994 with all my favourites. Umesh ji was one of the nicest directors I have worked with and I miss this entire group tons. Yaar Gaddar was a fun experience and it will always remain close to my heart.”
View this post on Instagram
‘Yaar Gaddar’ is directed by Umesh Mehra. The film revolved around two brothers starring Saif Ali Khan and Mithun Chakraborty along with Somy Ali. The plot talked about a heartbroken cop, who vows to track down and retrieve his wayward sibling — dead or alive. Somy was popular was her infamous affair with Salman Khan.
Must Read: Aamir Khan Makes Fun Of Laal Singh Chaddha’s Box Office Failure, Says “Tu Field Pe Mil” To ‘Boom Boom’ Jasprit Bumrah
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement