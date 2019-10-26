Sohum Shah Narrates A Cute Diwali Story When He Got Beaten Up By His Mother

Actor Sohum Shah, of the incredibly acclaimed film Tumbbad has got the respect and admiration of cine-geeks across the world but he still needs to play by his mom’s rules when it comes to Diwali. Because he’s already paid the price for breaking her rule when he was shooting for Hansal Mehta’s Simran!

Sohum was shooting for the film in US and he was away from his hometown during the auspicious festival of Diwali. He has always celebrated Diwali in his hometown with his family. But last year, he gave it a miss because of his shoot.

The actor revealed that he was literally beaten up by his mother! Since then, obviously, Sohum has always made sure to make it to his hometown during Diwali every year. This year too, he has already taken off to his hometown to celebrate the Festival of Lights with his family and loved ones.

Sohum shared, “If I don’t go to Shri Ganga Nagar during Diwali, my mother literally beats me and I’m not joking! During the shoot of Simran while I was in America, my mother was so angry. I cannot ever dare to miss Diwali at home again. I make sure, no matter what, I take out time to be with the most important people in my life during this time of the year. That’s what one works hard for, right?”

Well, somewhere or the other, we all can relate to Sohum! Isn’t it?

On the work front, Sohum is gearing up for an interesting short film titled – Gulabi Lens. He will be seen romancing Anushka Ranjan in the film and it will be helmed by Saurabh Gupta.

