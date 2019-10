Ryan Reynolds Has The Most Innovate R-Rated Wish For Team Joker On Breaking The Box Office Record

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds has congratulated the team of “Joker” for becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, topping “Deadpool” and its 2018 sequel but what’s more is that Reynolds shared his congratulations on Twitter on Friday with a naughty message as reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 43-year-old star shared a photograph from “Joker” of the title character dancing on top of a staircase captioning it with, “You motherf***er” written above the films lead Joaquin Phoenix’s photo.

“R-rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to,” he posted with the image. The message was signed off with love from the lead characters of the other nine R-rated movies in the top 10.

Reynolds has played the lead characters in both “Deadpool 2” and “Deadpool“.

Other characters included Keanu Reeves’ Neo from “The Matrix Reloaded” and Bill Skarsgard’s evil clown Pennywise from “It” franchise while number seven was Jim Caviezel’s Jesus in “The Passion Of The Christ“.

In order to honor Logan, the actor did not put the title character’s name nor his alias Wolverine but put the name of the actor, Hugh Jackman.

Number eight was The Wolfpack — played by Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifinakis in “The Hangover Part II“. Jamie Dornan’s Mr. Grey in “Fifty Shades Of Grey” and Seth MacFarlane’s title teddy bear in “Ted” rounded off numbers nine and ten.

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, “Joker” has earned $788.1 million, surpassing $782 million of “Deadpool” and its sequel’s $785 million. The Warner Bros. film released in India on October 2.

