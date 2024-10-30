All eyes are on November 1, 2024, marking one of the biggest box office face-offs between the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The makers of the Rohit Shetty directorial cop universe film are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the movie gives a tough fight to its rival. The same goes for the movie’s overseas release, too.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Singham Again will be released on more than 1900 screens overseas. The film has also created a record of attaining 197 screens in New Zealand, Fiji, and Australia. Talking about the movie’s North America release, it has gotten 760 plus screens despite a tough competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Amaran. Apart from this, the UK and Ireland will be screening the actioner on 224 screens.

Not only this, but Jio Studios, which is one of the production companies for the movie, has garnered the highest number of screens in the top Canadian chain which is Cineplex. Ajay Devgn, along with director Rohit Shetty and Singham Again distributor PVRInox have also attained 60% screening of the movie in both National and Non-National chains. The movie has furthermore secured an exclusive deal for screening in IMAX theatre screens across India which further adds to the screen count.

Producer Jyoti Deshpande confirmed the movie’s extensive pre-release arrangements saying, “We promised you that Singham Again is a celebratory film tailormade for Diwali with the biggest ensemble of your favorite stars in your favourite cop universe and the wait is over. We have secured the widest possible showcasing for the film in India and overseas including the spectacular IMAX version in India. The only people that need to buy tickets are the audiences and the fans are already making the advance ticket bookings roar. Jio Studios has had a dream run at the box office this year and we will confidently wow the audiences once again. This is a period of positivity and prosperity and we wish our partners, our theatre chains as well as the audiences a very happy Diwali and thank them in advance for sharing their festivity with Singham Again.”

Reportedly, the movie has around 40,000 tickets in the national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis until Wednesday 4 pm. Talking about the movie, it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. It will also have an epic cameo appearance by Salman Khan as his iconic character Chulbul Pandey.

