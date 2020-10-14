Simi Garewal: “COVID-19 Taught Everyone What Life Is Like As A Woman”

Veteran actress Simi Garewal on Tuesday noted how Covid-19 has helped everyone understand what a woman goes through every day in a society that blames her for rape.

Simi tweeted a long post and captioned it: “Life is like a woman…in COVID19..”

In the post, which she gave the title as “Covid-19 taught everyone what life is like as a woman”, the actress questioned: “Are you scared to step out?, Worried that you are not covering your face enough?

Life is like a woman…in COVID19.. pic.twitter.com/QmlaMHWhjf — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 12, 2020

“Are you paranoid of anyone touching you? Are you terrified of anyone coming in your arm’s length?

“Are you concerned that the person who looks safe might actually be sick from the inside? Does it scare you that if you do succumb to it, you will be blamed and no one will be willing to help you?”

She concluded: “Congratulations, you have finally understood what a woman goes through every single day in a society that blames her for rape.”

Previously, Simi Garewal has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut’s demand for public hanging of Nirbhaya’s rapists.

“I agree with #Kangana @Rangoli_A. There should be a public hanging of the criminal rapists. Set an example. Let it instill fear of the law,” Simi tweeted.

At a recent press conference, Kangana was quizzed on the punishment given to the Nirbhaya rapists. “I don’t think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public,” she had replied.

However, Simi differs from Kangana on her opinion on senior lawyer Indira Jaising, who had urged Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi to forgive her daughter’s rapists.

