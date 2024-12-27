Sikandar Teaser Release Postponed Due To Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Death

Salman Khan fans were elated and eagerly waiting for the teaser of his upcoming film Sikandar. The first glimpse of the action film directed by AR Murugadoss was supposed to arrive on December 27. However, the release has been, unfortunately, canceled.

The release has been postponed due to the demise of ex-Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, at the age of 92. The official handle of Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house informed about this postponement.

Sikandar teaser will now arrive on December 28, 11.07 AM as per the official announcement. The official handle of the production house tweeted on X, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. – #TeamSikandar.”

About Sikandar

Salman Khan has been gearing up for the film since last one year. As per reports he would be seen in a suave action avatar. The film would arrive in the theaters on Eid 2025 and is expected to break all box office records.

The Tiger superstar has been waiting for a blockbuster since long. Last few years have been very lukewarm in terms of numbers for the superstar. Even Eid and Diwali did not offer expected blockbusters, and now all hopes lay on Sikandar for Salman Khan’s blockbuster comeback.

Interestingly, AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan were to collaborate on Ghajini but stars did not align for them to come together. Talking about producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhaijaan and him were collaborating on the next part of Kick but things did not materialize on that end as well.

Finally, Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss, and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to bring a powerful box office goldmine with Sikandar.

