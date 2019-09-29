Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh & Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan Set To Explode Amongst Masses At The Box Office

Remember the films from the 70s and the 80s that had the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty,Sunny Deol and Anil Kapoor, to name a few, indulge in dialoguebaazi, throw kicks and punches, thrust their fists and basically made a pulp out of the villains? Well, if the promo of Marjaavaan is any indication, writer-director Milap Zaveri has pretty much set his revenge saga in the same zone.

The hero Sidharth Malhotra brings in a punch, villain Riteish Deshmukh instils fear even at a height of four feet, Tara Sutaria is a damsel in distress and Rakul Preet Singh seems to be rooting for Sidharth in the same way as Tabu did for Sunny Deol in Jeet.

In a way, Marjaavaan also reminds one of Jeet in some ways. Is Sidharth playing a gang member of Riteish the same way as Sunny did to Amrish Puri? Well, let’s wait and watch. Of course Tara could well be in the same a lot as Karishma Kapoor was in Jeet. However, there is no Salman Khan kind of character in Marjaavaan which means beyond the surface level, this Nikkhil Advani production could well be telling another tale.

That said, one thing is for sure that this tale is aimed hugely at the masses. With an unapologetic approach that the team had taken for Marjaavaan, there are going to be fireworks galore and explosions all around as maar-dhaad, gaana-bajaana and dialoguebaazi could well come together in great measure here. Of course this also means that the film would primarily be catering to the masses, and that too especially at the B and C centres. However, as has been seen in the past as well, if the entertainment quotient is up there for grabs, things could get better at the multiplexes as well.

So far, the stage has been set as the promo has delivered exactly what the makers had always promised. Now it’s up to the follow through from here via songs and other short promos that would pave the way for a good opening that Marjaavaan is slated to take when it arrives all over on 8th November.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!