Sidharth Malhotra Gets Set For Milap Zaveri & Nikkhil Advani’s Romantic Musical Action Masala Drama Marjaavaan

Issme music bhi hai, action bhi hai, romance bhi hai, drama bhi hai, emotion bhi hai – In short, ek bharpoor masala film hai!

Well, this could well remind one of the kind of publicity material that masala films featuring the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty or Anil Kapoor boasted of in the 70s and the 80s. Given the fact that director Milap Zaveri has been a huge fan of the masala genre and his producer Nikkhil Advani has always supported him in his endeavour (remember Satyameva Jayate?), he is now set to go many notches higher with Marjaavaan.

There is a huge advantage that the film is carrying, and that’s the manner in which the film’s leading man Sidharth Malhotra has totally got into the masala zone for his director. Though he has been been in action films before as well, Marjaavaan has it all cantered on love. Moreover, even though Sidharth has featured in a musical love story before (Ek Villain), this time around the combination is such that Marjaavaan should find traction at single screens as well as multiplex properties and that too across A, B as well as C centres.

What has already gone in favour of the film is the fact that music has already turned out to be popular. For any love story with action and drama to succeed, music plays an important part and this is where Marjaavaan is already finding quite some traction for itself. Moreover, the love story element between Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria should form connect with the audience as well, more so since it carries an inherent sense of innocence to it. After all, to see a goon find love and affection from a simple girl could well melt anyone’s heart.

While one waits to see how do music and romance take forward the film’s narrative, all said and done one also keenly awaits the much-publicised confrontation between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. With the latter playing a dwarf and a menacing one at that, all eyes are on the battle royale between Raghu and Vishnu. As for the love story between Raghu and Zoya, it could well turn out to be as tender as it gets, and only accentuate the overall appeal of Marjaavaan.

So what really happens out there? Well, we would know once the film releases all over this Friday.

