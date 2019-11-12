Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor Film’s Shooting Halted Due To Delhi Pollution

Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan is one of the most anticipated films currently. The film is a sequel to Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer Dostana that released in 2008. Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan flew to Delhi to shoot for the same but the team hit a roadblock due to the Delhi Pollution.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the thick smog in Delhi made it difficult for the cast and crew to shoot anything. The sources told the website, “The cast and crew couldn’t breathe. Visibility was so low that the camera couldn’t capture the shots properly. It was a no-win situation. The team decided to disperse until the weather improves.”

Well, Janhvi and the Dostana 2 team are not the first people to face this problem. Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra too had posted a picture of herself with a face mask and had expressed her concern over Delhi pollution when she went to the capital for the shoot of her next Netflix film, The White Tiger.

Talking about Dostana 2, the film has been written by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D’Cunha. The film is directed by Collin D’Cunha.

