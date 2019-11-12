31YearOf Tezaab: Madhuri Dixit Grooves To Ek Do Teen & Anil Kapoor Strolls Down The Memory Lanes

Madhuri Dixit Nene is super happy as she celebrates her biggest hit and one of her most iconic characters in Tezaab (1988) completes 31 years. Going down the memory lanes, Madhuri put up a video grooving on her hit track Ek Do Teen from Tezaab and below is all you need to know about the same.

Tezaab starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri is a well-received and loved Bollywood film from the good old days. This is the same film that gave Madhuri her iconic character with Mohini and the song.

On her Twitter handle Madhuri shared the video and wrote, “Ek Do Teen… has been a really special song for me. So today, I’m celebrating #31YearsOfTezaab with a fun dance challenge on @TikTok_IN. Match my steps & share your videos using #EkDoTeenChallenge A few of you will also get a surprise from me. Let’s dance away!”

Ek Do Teen… has been a really special song for me. So today, I'm celebrating #31YearsOfTezaab with a fun dance challenge on @TikTok_IN. Match my steps & share your videos using #EkDoTeenChallenge 💃 A few of you will also get a surprise from me 🤗 Let's dance away! pic.twitter.com/UMM06KFRIJ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 11, 2019

She wasn’t the only one to celebrate the anniversary. Lead actor Anil also took to Twitter to share some beautiful onset pictures and wrote,”#31yearsofTezaab, the film that gave @MadhuriDixit & I so much. I want to dedicate this year to the great Laxmikant of Laxmikant-Pyarelal & to the lion-hearted Late Dinesh Gandhi who backed N. Chandra’s vision which leads to it becoming a super hit blockbuster! @Javedakhtarjadu.”

#31yearsofTezaab, the film that gave @MadhuriDixit & I so much. I want to dedicate this year to the great Laxmikant of Laxmikant–Pyarelal & to the lion-hearted Late Dinesh Gandhi who backed N. Chandra’s vision which lead to it becoming a super hit blockbuster! @Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/svPx9feRjV — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2019

In one of the picture both the leads can be seen fighting with each other. The other has them looking at the camera in anger. With the other pictures, Anil paid his due respects to the producer of the film late Dinesh Gandhi and music composer Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

The 1988 revenge drama revolves around Mukesh who has to lead a hard life after his parents die and is imprisoned. Mukesh who was separated from Mohini comes back to get her and settle his old accounts. The film was a hit and till date has high recall value.

