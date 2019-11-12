Adhyayan Suman may have become an overnight sensation after the humungous success of Raaz: The Mystery Continuous, but his career failed to take flight the way he had expected it to.

However, things seem to be changing for Adhyayan after his recent single, a remake of the hugely popular track Soniyo from Raaz has become a huge hit on YouTube crossing more than 12 million views.

And now in his recent interview to Hindustan Times, Adhyayan has opened up about his career lull and the emotional graphs he went through then. “When you are in an industry where you are not commercially successful, it gets very difficult to do what you want to do. Opportunities are very few. That’s how it is. t’s a running business at the end of the day. I am glad that the digital market is opening up, and such opportunities are coming my way. It’s been a roller coaster, personally and professionally. There have been a lot of ups and downs, of course. It’s been scary. I wouldn’t say I have been in a zone of depression, but yes, I have been pretty much sad, for a couple of years. Especially between 2012 and 2017. Those five years were bad. The kind of work I wanted didn’t come to me.”

The Jashn actor concluded saying, “In the last year and a half, there has been a huge change. Twitter is dead, Instagram and TikTok have become big. During my time, it wasn’t there. If [only] TikTok had been there when Soniyo came out earlier… this time around, for Soniyo 2.0, there were 80,000 videos made on it, I never expected even eight to be made. It’s been incredible. I am trying to understand where I am heading right now. I have a YouTube channel, and one of the biggest production houses backing my music, which is a big thing for me. Eventually, you can’t do anything if you don’t have money. You can’t do everything alone.”

