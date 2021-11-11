Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made a dent with his performance as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’, is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

Advertisement

Siddhant will be seen in the company of some of the biggest stars of the nation like Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Pankaj Tripathi along with debutant Sharvari. As he eagerly awaits for the release of the rib-tickling comedy, the actor shared a quirky Instagram post.

Advertisement

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted a few pictures of himself pulling off the classic vintage look with a classic brown velvet suit but what makes the post special is his funny caption.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Shaadi doston ki ho rahi hai, Suit hum silwa rahe hain. Wo kya hai na picture aa rahi hai 19th ko, warna wahi purana almari mein rakha sabse neeche daba standard navy blue blazer jo ki Graduation/Orientation aur na jaane kitne Mundan parties mein repeat hua…Wo Pehente…Apne Dost ki shaadi yaani-Uske Farewell pe. Aur miltey Pighli Vanilla ice cream stall ke paas. Aur shayad ab bhi wahin mil jayein, Kyunki Saadgi mein Swag bhi hai. #MyNotes/??/#SiddyChats”

Apart from ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, the actor has an array of interesting projects in the pipeline like Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, then there’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ featuring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar, Arjun Varain Singh directorial ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ as well as the action film ‘Yudhra’.

Must Read: R Madhavan On Rang De Basanti, Says He Wanted “Everybody To Feel That Madhavan Died, Not Flight Lieutenant Rathod”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube