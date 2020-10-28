In Bollywood, we have legendary actresses like Sridevi and Rekha turning into Nagins and giving some spine chilling memories. Now, our beloved and ever-smiling actress, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to step into the shoes of the iconic character.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Shraddha will be seen as shape-shifting Nagin. And wait, that’s not it, the actress would be playing the serpent character in not 1 or 2 but 3 films. Yes, Shraddha has signed for a trilogy in which she’ll be playing the thrilling character. The trilogy will be banked by Dabangg 3 producer, Nikhil Dwivedi.

Advertisement

Talking about the project, Shraddha Kapoor said, “It’s an absolute delight to play a ‘nagin’ on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am in ‘Nagina’ and ‘Nigahen’ and always wanted to play a similar role that is rooted in Indian folklore.”

Are you excited to catch Shraddha Kapoor as scary yet sensuous Nagin on the big screens?

The actress will also be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s Next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She was also in talks for Amala Paul’s Aadai Remake but reportedly opted out due to a n*de scene. It was learnt that the makers of Aadai’s Hindi remake are keen to have Shraddha Kapoor. The role required a bold actress who is up for doing difficult and controversial scenes.

While Shraddha was quite keen on doing the film, the things seem to have not worked out. After Shraddha, the makers have approached Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha for the same. According to a Pinkvilla report, “They wanted someone who is bold and will be up to take the risk. It’s an A-rated film with several bold scenes, including a completely n*de scene. They had approached Shraddha Kapoor first but it didn’t work out. Now, they have offered the film to Nushrat Bharucha who has liked the script. But what needs to be seen is how the team plans to shoot and execute it since it’s a very tricky space to be in. They wanted a performer who can play the vivacious and the vulnerable with equal aplomb and Nushrat fit their bill. But she is yet to sign on the dotted line because the modalities are currently being discussed.”

Must Read: WHOA! Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are Engaged & Their Proposal Pic Is The Most Beautiful Thing On The Internet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube