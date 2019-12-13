Shraddha Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Post On Parents Shakti Kapoor & Shivangi Kolhapure’s Wedding Anniversary

Gorgeous actress Shraddha Kapoor who is quite active on Instagram with a fan following of over 37 Million this morning took to her account to wish her parents, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and mom Shivangi Kolhapure on their 37th wedding anniversary.

The actress penned a heartfelt note that read: “Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and for making me the person that I am today ✨💜”

The actress also shared an adorable throwback picture of her parents from their younger days.

Speaking from film front, Shraddha who was last seen on big screens opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore is currently all busy with the shoot of Baaghi 3 and promotions of Street Dancer 3D.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the film is being helmed by choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan. The action thriller has Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff opposite Shraddha in lea.

The film also has Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

The Shraddha starrer is slated to hit big screens on 6th March 2020.

About Street Dancer 3D, the dance film has Varun Dhawan in lead opposite Shraddha.

The film also has Aparshakti Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles.

Street Dancer 3D is one of the biggest and much-anticipated films for the year 2020. The film is slated to release on 24th January 2020.

