Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up About Anxiety Issues After Aashiqui: “Kept Thinking Why That Is Happening”

Shraddha Kapoor is on a career-high with her last 3 releases Stree, Saaho and Chhichore minting money at the box office. However, the actress has made some shocking revelations about her mental health during the early days of her career.

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla the actress has been quoted saying, “I didn’t even know what was anxiety. We didn’t know it since a very long time. It just after Aashiqui where I had these physical manifestation of anxiety. There’s this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report. It’s bizarre because I kept thinking why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening.”

She further revealed, “Today, it’s something that I still deal with but it has become so much better than what it was. Also, somewhere you have to embrace it. You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for.”

On the professional front Shraddha is basking in the success of her last release Chhichore which has been gaining rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The film is a college dramedy featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and Pratik Babbar among others in pivotal roles!

