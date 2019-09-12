Bharti Singh Is All Praises For Kapil Sharma: “So Many People Are Earning Because Of Him”

Bharti Singh is one of small screen’s most love comedians today and her contribution to celebrated comedian Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is incredible. While Bharti is a part of TKSS, she also hosts Khatra Khatra Khatra along with hubby Harsh Limbachiyaa.

While the banter between all the characters of TKSS is unmissable, Bharti says she is more than happy to see Kapil return with a bang post his slumber phase. Speaking about the same to ETimes Bharti said, “Kapil bhaiya (Sharma) is the best. Every person goes through a dull phase or tough time, but I am happy that he bounced back with full force. His comeback was much needed. Kitne logon ka ghar unki wajah se chal raha hai (so many people are earning because of him). People have bought big cars, houses by doing shows with him.”

Bharti also gave some more interesting scoops about Kapil’s married life and how the comedian has changed post marriage. Bharti said, “He has changed a lot after marriage. I remember Kapil bhai used to party a lot, but he has stopped everything. He has stopped drinking, smoking and eats ghar ka khaana (home cooked food). He wraps-up shoot by max 10-10:30 and heads straight home to spend time with his wife Ginni. We used to eat so much bahar ka khaana but everything has stopped and now even we have to go back to home after packup (laughs).”

The love between Bharti and her husband Haarsh stole our hearts away when the duo appeared on stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. And now Bharti says that the couple is keen on starting a family next year. Bharti said, “Haarsh and I want to start a family soon. We want to have a baby by next year (2020), but we both are leading a hectic life right now. Motherhood is a lovely phase and even I want to experience it. Whenever I conceive I will announce it to the world. I want to work till the last day of my pregnancy. I tell Haarsh also the same thing.”

