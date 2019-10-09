Shraddha Kapoor: “I Don’t Even Have Time To Watch Movies”

Shraddha Kapoor has an interesting line up of films in her kitty, but the actress is in no hurry to prove herself neither does she want to go on a film signing spree just to stay on top of her game. The actress was last seen in Chhichhore which is one of the superhits of 2019.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in her recent interview, the Stree actress has said that life is the biggest teacher. Opening up about her thoughts furthermore, Shraddha said, “I think life is the biggest teacher. We make people into characters every single day, and if we can use that in our life and craft, then it works. Just by observing people — I love having conversations with people — you can get to learn so much. Films definitely teach you a lot, but nothing is better than life. Life is your biggest teacher.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was recently replaced by Shraddha Kapoor for Remo D’souza’s dance directorial, Street Dance 3D, after the Tiger Zinda Hai actress opted to walk out the film for Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Shraddha concluded saying, “There are so many opportunities for everyone. It is not like we just have few actresses. Now there is space for everyone. I feel like I looked at things differently; I focus so much on my work and myself that I don’t have time for anything. I don’t even have time to watch movies. When people ask me ‘have you gone to this party’, I say no, because I am focused on my films. People are also telling me that I am not out there, but I like it that way because it helps me focus.”

