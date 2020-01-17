SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut Was Ready To Let Go Off Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga Due To THIS Reason

Kangana Ranaut is a force to reckon with. The actress has given back to back amazing performances and is now gearing up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of a Kabbadi player and is quite excited for the audience to see her in this avatar. But did you know that the Queen actress was ready to let go of the film!

Yes, you read that right. Kangana sat for a chat with SpotboyE and revealed that at one point she was okay with not working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Panga. She said, ” I think I have given my least to Panga. I was directing Manikarnika when this film was going on and I had left another film titled Imli. Then I was in a headspace where I thought that if Panga goes, it will be okay.”

“I had no idea when Manikarnika would come out or for how long I had to be in this position and Manikarnika was very important to me. It was one big-budget film and it was a do or die situation for me because I would have not got a big-budget film again if that had not worked. So I went all out for Manikarnika and when I went back on the sets of Panga, I would feel very disconnected,” she added.

Kangana added, ” I used to often ask Ashwiny about what was happening in the scene or what had happened before. I am not an actor who goes unprepared. I usually read my scripts so many times and I was working in two shifts in Manikarnika – one as an actor and then as a director – so I felt really clueless when I went back to the sets of Panga.”

The actress added that Ashwiny helped her a lot throughout this shift and now when she sees the film, she feels that they have done a good job as they are no jumps in her graph, her character or her performance.

Recently, Kangana also spoke about Deepika Padukone’s decision to visit JNU. She said, “I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do. I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens.”

Talking about Panga, the film is slated for a release on 24th January 2020. The film also stars Jassie Gill as Ranaut’s love interest, Neena Gupta as her mother and Richa Chadha as her best friend.

