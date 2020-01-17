Saloni Gaur AKA Nazma Aapi Mimics Kangana Ranaut & It’s Hilarious AF!

Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in prominent roles. Lately, there’s an internet sensation named Nazma Aapi played by Saloni Gaur that is going viral on social media for mimicking her and we have to say that she is nailing it.

Saloni Gaur aka Nazma Aapi got fame for her brainchild creation which spoke about the hot political topics and her videos went viral in no time. Her video on CAA and NRC protest gained her all the fame and she was seen talking to a lot of news channels after that.

She has been mimicking Kangana for a while now but didn’t get noticed. But as soon as she shared her stance on CAA & NRC, she got her due credit and got recognised on social media. In an interview with NDTV, Saloni revealed how she along with her brother created the character of ‘Nazma Aapi’.

Look at her videos here:

Not only Kangana, but she can also mimic Sonam Kapoor like a pro. She revealed how Sonam is the easiest to mimic.

