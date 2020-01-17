OPINION: 5 High Points In Love Aaj Kal Trailer Which Makes It An Excellent Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal (2020)’s trailer dropped today on the internet after loads of wait and garnered mixed reviews. While some of the people loved it, there are others who were disappointed. While mixed reviews are nothing new for an Imtiaz Ali film or its trailer, I found several high points in a couple of minute-long trailer which is enough to give you goosebumps.

Have a look at Top 5 high points of the trailer:

1) The music of Imtiaz Ali’s films is always special. And as far as the trailer of Love Aaj Kal (2020) is concerned, the musical snippets are definitely the high points. Be it, the lyrics of “Haa main galat” or the beats, it definitely makes you crave for more. Even the “Aahun Aahun” song from Love Aaj Kal (2009) comes as a pleasant surprise and takes you on a nostalgic drive.

2) Imtiaz Ali’s films never disappoint when it comes to dialogues. This one too will have so many fresh ones it seems. In the trailer, the exchange of abuses between a policeman and Kartik Aaryan will surely make a lot of people break into laughter.

3) The intense dialogue exchange between Veer and Zoe can’t be ignored. When Zoe tells Veer, “Bas ek cheez jo tumhe maaloom hai tum kabhi nahi karoge, ek din tum kar bhi dete ho, just like that!” and the exchange that follows is truly heart-wrenching. Didn’t it hurt you right in your heart?

4) When Veer tells Zoe, “Compromised relationship kisi ke saath bhi kar luga, magar tumhare saath nahi karuga. Mujhe full Zoe chahiye… Andar waali, baahar waali, career waali, family waali. FULL!” It’s just amazing.

5) And then when he says, “Aana to poori tarah aana, varna aana hi mat”. It has that Imtiaz Ali signature on it but also reminds me of some classic shers like, Javed Akhtar’s “Ab agar aao to jaane ke liye mat aana, sirf ehsaan jataane ke liye mat aana.” and Rajesh Reddy’s “Dil bhi ek zidd pe adhaa hai kisi bache ki tarah, yaa to sab kuch hi isey chahiye ya kuch bhi nahi”. Not saying, that the dialogue is copied but I like that “zidd” which Imtiaz reflects most of the times through his films.

Let us know in the comments section, what do you think about the trailer?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!