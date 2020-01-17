Kartik Aaryan On Sara Ali Khan: “When She Said On National TV She Has A Crush On Me, I Got A Crush On Her”

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan launched the trailer of their upcoming film ‘Love Aaj Kal‘ in Mumbai today. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and everyone is excited to see their chemistry on the silver screen. Even before the film was announced, rumours of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan being a couple had made headlines.

It all started when Sara Ali Khan said on Koffee With Karan 6 that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. After that, Ranveer Singh had introduced the duo at an event. If that wasn’t enough, Kartik and Sara started hanging out often post that.

Today, at the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Kartik was asked about his equation with Sara. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was asked why does he blush or feel shy every time he’s captured with Sara. He was asked to reveal what is exactly going on between them.

Kartik answered, “When she said on National television (that she has a crush on me), that time I got a crush on her. Since then, I started feeling shy all the time.”

He further stated, “What should I answer? Whenever such questions are asked to us, what should we answer? She directly said it on TV. I was in a dilemma here whether I should ‘Tu haan kar ya naa kar, tu hai meri Sara’.”

Well, we don’t know about their real-life chemistry, but fans are loving their reel-life chemistry in the trailer. Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Maddock Films, the film is all set to hit the screens on Valentines this year.

