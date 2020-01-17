Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown December 2019: From Tanhaji’s Shankara Re Shankara To 3 Songs From Good Newwz – Who Will Dethrone Sauda Khara Khara?

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown December 2019: New month, some of the new songs – from Ajay Devgn’s Shankara Re Shankara to Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D, three songs from Good Newwz and we’re back with ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’ for the songs that ruled the month of December 2019.

Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list.

Bhangra Paa Le (Title Track)

The song is a blend of traditional bhangra beats with a modern touch. A few elements of hip-hop mixed with the typical Punjabi tadka makes these songs a definite chartbuster. Adding to the wow factor is the extraordinary choreography that just enhances the whole experience of the song.

Meri Mummy Nu (Jai Mummy Di)

After breaking the internet with Meri Mummy Nu, Sunanda Sharma landed her song in Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall’s movie Jai Mummy Di. With a lil tweak, the song still ruled the clubs when it got released.

Muqabla (Street Dancer 3D)

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are making it a very groovy rendition with their sick moves. Muqabala is one of the most loved songs of Prabhudheva and seeing him dance on it again is like a dream come true. Dressed in white, it is Varun Dhawan v/s Prabhudheva and we would definitely like to see who wins.

Chandigarh Mein (Good Newwz)

Chandigarh Mein witnesses both the couple Akshay & Diljit smitten with their respective ladies, Kareena and Kiara. Starting from the energy to the costumes and the backdrop, everything makes for a perfect dance number, and the song is sure to make it to the viewers’ playlist! A tinge of entertainment comes in when Karan Johar enters the frame initially and says, “Oh my god, This is original”, similar to what he did in Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Maarey.

Laal Ghagra (Good Newwz)

Laal Ghaghra has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Manj Musik x Herbie Sahara. The lyrics are penned by Tanishk Bagchi, Herbie Sahara and crooned by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara & Neha Kakkar.

Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz)

This song is a perfect shaadi number and captures the essence just right. The leads can be seen dancing their hearts out on the beats of the recreated version of Sukhbir’s song. The setup is a wedding that the four are attending. We see Diljit being his OTT self as he headlines the dance floor, joining in is Akshay. What follows is fun and a treat for the fans as Kaira also joins in to celebrate a perfect party.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps with a feel of patriotism.

Munna Badnaam Hua (Dabangg 3)

The song resonates with the tunes of Munni Badnaam Hui and is sure to recreate the magic of it. We can see super hot Warina Hussain showing her moves with our beloved ‘Munna’ Chulbul Pandey. Be it Badshah’s rap or the vocals of Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma, the item song of the year and its peppy beats are on-point. It is composed by the celebrated duo of Sajid-Wajid.

Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)

Shaitaan Ka Saala is like an introductory song for Akshay Kumar which features the actor in a hilarious 1419 avatar as ‘Raavan’. The song showcases Akshay Kumar’s 1419 version with his father being a king seeming to be tired of his womanizer habits. Bala ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ in the entire song is having a gala time around girls. There are some hilarious moments with Akshay’s tremendous expressions, a glimpse of Kriti Sanon.

Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

The song has been shot on a lavish level and be it sets dance, music or cinematography, everything is so good. On top of that, there are Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan who with their performance are taking the song to the next level.

