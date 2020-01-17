Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor To Unite For A Karan Johar Film?

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have always been a hit jodi on the silver screen, but after My Name Is Khan and a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the duo wasn’t seen working together. SRK did not even make an appearance on Koffee With Karan last season and the fans wondered what went wrong.

Well, we think it was just the wait for the right opportunity. Karan Johar is now planning to cast Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged film. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Karan has something very different yet not too experimental for Shah Rukh Khan this time. Shah Rukh is quite skeptical to experiment with something new post the failure of Zero and the filmmaker has just the film for him.

A source close to the development revealed, “Something different and yet very very mainstream. Because SRK is not in an experimental mood after what happened to his last film Zero. Karan Johar is looking at directing Shah Rukh in a blockbuster.”

The good news doesn’t end here. The reports also suggested that Ranbir Kapoor will also be roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. While seeing Ranbir and SRK share the screen for only a few minutes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a treat in itself, we are sure the fans cannot wait to see the two stars share the screen space again.

While we wait for an official announcement of this film, it is also reported that SRK has as many as 35 solid scripts and will soon choose from among them. “Shah Rukh Rukh had around 30-35 solid offers that he was considering seriously. These include projects from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films, Sajid Nadiadwala, T Series, etc., the biggest of banners. Shah Rukh has finally found what he was looking for. His next would be a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani which Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Hirani and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies will produce,” revealed a source.

As for Ranbir, he will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has started the recee for his next directorial Takht. The filmmaker will be flying to Europe soon to finish the recee. He also recently announced the new and promising project he will be handling next which is an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!