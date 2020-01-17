Thor: Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi To Direct A New Star Wars Movie?

Director Taika Waititi, who has helmed movies like “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit”, is reportedly in early talks to develop a new “Star Wars” movie.

There are no details about how far those negotiations are with Waititi, nor what his involvement might be. Waititi did appear to respond to reports, with a little help from band Fleetwood Mac, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Thursday, reports Variety.

Waititi recently directed the season finale of “The Mandalorian”, Lucasfilm’s series for Disney Plus, and he also played the droid IG-11.

Variety had recently asked Waititi if he might be directing a “Star Wars” movie in the future. “Oh, I don’t know anything about that,” Waititi said. “But ‘Mandalorian’ was my chance to work with some stormtroopers.”

But Waititi said he definitely would want to take the reins of a “Star Wars” movie.

“Obviously I would, but I’m going to just settle for IG-11 being the hero of the entire season,” he said.

Meanwhile, “Jojo Rabbit” has received six Oscar nominations this year.

