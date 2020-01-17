OH MY GOD! Alia Bhatt’s Retreat Is Jennifer Aniston Starrer FRIENDS & We Totally Relate To It

Alia Bhatt had an amazing 2019 and a busy one too and this year looks no different for her. The Brahmastra actress has a line up of interesting projects and is often spotted on the sets of her films. With such a busy schedule like this, one needs to really relax for a while and what is better than watching Jennifer Aniston starrer FRIENDS.

Yes, it shouldn’t be hard to believe that Alia Bhatt is also a big fan of FRIENDS and whenever the actress wants to take a break from work, she watches an episode of the sitcom. She posted a picture at midnight revealing that she was watching FRIENDS.

With the picture, Alia wrote, “All You Need Sometimes.” and we are sure we all can relate to Alia. The picture proves that Alia is a big FRIENDS fan but we wonder if beau Ranbir Kapoor too likes watching the show with Alia.

Earlier, Ranbir was snapped with his mother Neetu Kapoor outside Alia Bhatt’s house. It was said that this meeting might have something to do with Ranbir-Alia’s marriage. It is being speculated that Ranbir and Alia are planning to tie the knot in Winters.

A source revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “By that time (next Winter), both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films.”

On the work front, the lovebirds will be seen in Brahmastra together. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi where she will essay the role of Queen Mafia of Mumbai.

