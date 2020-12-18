Shikha Talsania lists the important films in her career

Actress Shikha Talsania feels every project she has done — be it in theatre or in front of the camera — has been important for her.

Advertisement

“I feel that every project that I do, be it in theatre or in front of the camera, is a game-changer for me because I discover a new character altogether and I find something new that I carry on forward for the rest of my performances and just generally in life as well,” Shikha told IANS.

Advertisement

“So, for me, everything is a game-changer.”

The actress, who will next be seen in David Dhawan’s “Coolie No.1” starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, then spoke about the films that have changed things for her.

“I think ‘Wake Up Sid’ was one, ‘Midnight’s Children’ was another — and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, of course,” she said about important films in her career so far.

Actress Shikha Talsania has revealed that performing on screen is the love of her life and just wants to perform.

Shikha, daughter of veteran actor Tiku Talsania, has worked in films as “Wake Up Sid!” and “Veere Di Wedding“.

On what she aspired to do, Shikha Talsania told IANS: “Everything that I haven’t done so far. Be it a thriller, an action movie, dramedy, romantic comedy, sci-fi. I just want to perform. I am a performer and I love performing. It is the love of my life so I just want to perform.”

Shikha will next be seen in David Dhawan’s “Coolie No 1”, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. She plays Sara’s sister in the film, which is a remake of the 1995 hit movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Shikha Talsania feels body-shaming jokes are as bad as racist jokes, and says she is still trying to cope up with her body image issues.

Since the time she entered the industry, the “Veere Di Wedding” actress has been breaking stereotypes around the body image in the entertainment industry.

“Body-shaming jokes are just lazy and as bad as racist jokes. It’s imperative for us to be body positive, regardless of your ‘store size’ because we put more importance on what we look like rather than our actions,” Shikha told IANS.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Labels Rahul Vaidya ‘Kabir Singh’ As He Shares Goofy Pictures With Disha Parmar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube