The highly anticipated Hindi film, Shershaah is all set to take charge and lead the battalion. The exhilarating trailer of the Amazon Original film will release on July 25. Stay tuned, as we cheer with pride the words – “Yeh Dil Mange More” that will reverberate everywhere again!

Check out the poster unveiling the codename Shershaah here:

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Shershaah will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting August 12th, 2021

