As we move on from 2020 to 2021, we are left with the void left behind by the demise of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR). However, even though the talented young actor is physically not present between us, his work will keep him alive forever, feels veteran actor Shekhar Suman.

Shekhar tweeted, “The new year 2021 would be bereft of the presence of Sushant but his work will keep him alive forever. It’s interesting to note that his birthday would fall on January 21, 2021. Starting and ending with 21. #Sushant’s birthday.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, 1986. January 21 would mark the late actor’s birth anniversary, who passed away aged 34 on June 14 this year in Mumbai. The actor popularly known as SSR was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 this year.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput and others from the film industry who passed away this year, Shekhar Suman had tweeted a few days ago, “Looking back at 2020, it took away everything from us. We lost actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput within a few weeks of each other. Besides, several other artists and technicians died. The world lost politicians, poets, soldiers and warriors, farmers and migrant workers.”

Well, the interesting trivia that Shekhar Suman shared has left us all surprised.

