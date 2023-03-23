The Fame Game actress Sheena Chohan has been roped in to play the female lead in a biopic titled Sant Tukaram.

The actress shared challenges faced by her while understanding the character of Avalai Jija Bai, wife of Marathi saint Sant Tukaram.

Sheena Chohan said, “There’s nothing I love more than deeply researching and collaborating with my director and co-actors to create characters… so this film was one of the most rewarding experiences because Aditya Om Sir went to such lengths to make sure every detail was accurate and sensitive.”

“He helped me to push myself to entirely new limits to really understand who Avalai Jija Bai was, where she came from, what her motivations were and what was it that made her relationship with Sant Tukaram so special.” Sheena Chohan added.

Talking about the challenges of preparing for a historical role, Sheena added, “It’s so much harder in many ways, because people have grown up hearing of Jijabai all their lives, her story is taught in schools in Maharashtra, so people already have an image of her in their minds. It involved a lot of research and learning the dialect was also a task.”

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave is playing Sant Tukaram in the biopic directed by Aditya Om. The multi-starrer film is being made under Curzon films and Purushottam Studios and will be produced by B. Gautam. Apart from Sheena Chohan, Shiva Suryavanshi, Gauri Shankar Singh, Rupali Jadhav, and Hemal Dharia will also be seen in the film.

