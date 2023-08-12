Hours after the Egmore metropolitan magistrate court issued the six-month prison sentence to veteran film star Jaya Prada, her co-star Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to the ruling. For the unversed, the former Member of Parliament has been sentenced to jail in response to the allegations of failing to pay the Employees State Insurance (ESI) funds for the workers who were employed at a cinema theatre she owned in the city.

This comes following a formal complaint lodged by the theatre workers who asserted that Jaya Prada had neglected to fulfil their ESI financial obligations. They reported that even after ESI deductions were being made from their earnings, the funds were not being remitted to the state insurance corporation.

In response to the complaint, Jaya Prada and the trio of employees who were managing the theatre had also submitted a plea to the Madras High Court urging the court to halt the proceedings in the Egmore court. The actress also made an offer to settle the amount owed to the workers. However, the ESI lawyer raised objections to this proposal that eventually resulted in the six-month imprisonment sentence for the Bollywood actress. The actress hasn’t responded to this ruling yet.

Reacting to the news, Shatrughan Sinha, who is also involved in politics, told Zoom in an exclusive interview, “I wasn’t aware about it until you told me. I know her as a very good friend of mine. I respect her a lot, however since few days we are not in touch.”

The actor added, “I have worked with her, she’s a very good lady. Her legal team will manage it, I am sure it must be from a lower court because the fine is pretty less and it is not that serious an issue, neither a political matter.”

Further appreciating the actress’ capability, Shatrughan Sinha said, “Jaya Prada is very capable of solving this issue. She’s very sharp, very nice human being and I’m sure they will sort the issue for her. I’ve only admiration and best wishes for her.”

