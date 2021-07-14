Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor shared a video clip of her belly dance practice session on Instagram, and BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are mighty impressed.

“How we learn a choreography. #practicesessions with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja,” wrote Shanaya on Instagram. In the video, Shanaya is seen learning belly dance from celebrity belly dancer trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

Advertisement

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is seen dancing effortlessly in a brown spaghetti top and comfortable lower. Her video clip received a lot of appreciation from friends and family.

Shanaya Kapoor’s close friend and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli wrote: “I got a stomach ache watching this.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan commented with a heart emoji.

Seema Khan wrote: “Yeah baby.”

Her father Sanjay Kapoor commented with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor took to social media recently and uploaded a series of selfies.

“Random clicks of self care,” she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

In the series of self-clicked pictures, Shanaya posted nine pictures in one post. The posts reflected her love for coffee, as in two pictures she is seen holding a cup of coffee and in another she is making a cup of coffee for herself. In the other pictures and video clips she is seen posing in a gym or taking selfies using Instagram filters.

What are your thoughts on Shanaya Kapoor’s belly dance session? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: It’s A Boy For Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi! Actor Announces The Name Of The First Child With An Emotional Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube