The much-awaited trailer of Shamshera was released earlier today and despite it getting tons of love it has also been trolled and slammed for several reasons. Since being unveiled over 6 hours ago, the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer has garnered over 7.6 million views. So what do netizens think of it?

Advertisement

Well, while a certain section of netizens are impressed by the trailer and have even called it the “masterpiece of Ranbir and Sanjay career” others have held nothing back while trolling it. From calling out the makers for Vaani’s 1870 look seeming too modern to talking about its length and it demeaning Hinduism once more – read on to know all they wrote.

Advertisement

Calling out the makers of Shamshera for once again showing the villain to be a Hindu wearing tikka, one wrote, “माथे पर तिलक लगाकर फिर से हिंदुओ को टारगेट किया जा रहा है और फिर बेवकूफ हिंदु इसे देखने जाएंगे। – the caption on the picture read, “In old Bollywood movies Saffron Tilak symbolised the villains in the movie… And now even Vaishnav Tilak and Tripundra are used to represent the villains!! It seems Bollywood has got some serious problem with Sanatan culture!” Another wrote, “#Bollywood always try to show Hindus in negative role, why villain Sanjay Datta shown like Hindu sadhu. You can show villain without any Hindu symbol.”

Log Bolte Hai South Ki Filmo Me Kya Hai Jo Bollywood me Nhi hai

Lo Khud Hi Dekh lo #Bollywood always try to show hindus in negative role

why villain Sanjay Datta shown like hindu sadhu.

You can show villain without any hindu symbol.#BoycottBollywood #ShamsheraTrailer #Akhanda pic.twitter.com/W9qVx0Tusg — Sam Pathak (@Mad4Explain) June 24, 2022

#Shamshera teaser is out and we see –

Another Bollywood movie with villain wearing big tilak on forehead… Another attempt at HINDUPHOBIC BOLLYWOOD..??https://t.co/rdnUizogxY#ShamsheraTrailer #Bollywood #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/CYFfd1HM0x — Young Moves Media (@YoungMovesMedia) June 24, 2022

Images of "Hindu Brahmin Villain" depicted by the villain, Sanjay Dutt, in the upcoming movie Shamshera #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/7NlOi23C7N — Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) June 24, 2022

Presenting #Shamshera teaser, Sanjay Duty is playing EVIL BRAHMIN who works for British,typical Bollywood, either target Hindus or Hindu Brahmin. Like'Hawas ka Poojari'tag . Don't be surprised if they come up with the tag Darinda BRAHMIN #BoycottShamshera#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/QHmhoyFxTV — Abhis (@abhishGa) June 23, 2022

Commenting on the story, length and concept of Shamshera one, wrote: “Period film with Bambiyya Hindi (भींडी) language and a चॉकलेटी hero….🤦🤦🤦 No wonder YRF and Dharma production are struggling to survive against productions like TVF.” Another while trashing the Ranbir Kapoor film wrote, “History is the witness that movie plot based in British era has never gone well… Mangal Pandey Thugs Of Hindostan RRR LAGAAN is exception! PS: not talking about Box-office! “ A third noted, “Trailer revealed more than it should as I was scared about the length of the film,” before adding “shamshera trailer was big disappointment as it revealed half story in it+” One netizen even tweeted t KRK asking, “Bhai #ShamsheraTrailer ka funny video ho jaaye 🤪”

Others even called out the makers of Shamshera owing to Vaani Kapoor’s look. One noted, “Another thing I hated was Vaani character there wasn’t need of her character to be shown like that plus her character attire and some things felt of this generation than 1800’s time so this was the only thing disappointing :)” Another wrote, “A woman wearing an off-shoulder top in 1870.” Yet another noted, “Average trailer….it doesn’t have the same intensity as the teaser and the same routine son and father shit…what is vaani Kapoor doing in this film???she looks a modernised model rather than a person belongs to that era…fck this shit. disappointed like hell #ShamsheraTrailer”

#ShamsheraTrailer

Period film with Bambiyya Hindi (भींडी) language and a चॉकलेटी hero….🤦🤦🤦 No woder YRF and Dharma production are struggling to survive against productions like TVF. — Viral (@Drviral112) June 24, 2022

History is the witness that movie plot based in British era has never gone well…

Mangal Pandey

Thugs Of Hindostan

RRR

LAGAAN is exception!

PS: not talking about Box-office!#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/d6VF2nA32N — ♏αnthαn (@Manthansinh_) June 24, 2022

The movies like #HITTheFirstCase of @RajkummarRao deserves more numbers and appreciations

But you will see people talking only about #ShamsheraTrailer today on SM. Nepotism has infected people massively. I hope quality contents get respect. pic.twitter.com/UuphffaWkp — Lushang Modi  (@Insecurengineer) June 24, 2022

Another thing I hated was Vaani character there wasn’t need of her character to be shown like that plus her character attire and some things felt of this generation than 1800’s time so this was the only thing disappointing :) — ∞ (@ranbircomfort) June 24, 2022

Trailer revealed more than it should as I was scared about the length of the film as fear came true as I always say trailer should be short and keep most of the things but also generates that excitement but shamshera trailer was big disappointment as it revealed half story in it+ — ∞ (@ranbircomfort) June 24, 2022

Bhai #ShamsheraTrailer ka funny video ho jaaye 🤪 — ANKIT (@IAnkitVivekSRK) June 24, 2022

A woman wearing an off-shoulder top in 1870. #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/Vim9b6hLJo — Nitin Sinha (@NsNitinsinha) June 24, 2022

Average trailer….it doesn't have the same intensity as the teaser and the same routine son and father shit…what is vaani Kapoor doing in this film???she looks a modernised model rather than a person belongs to that era…fck this shit. disappointed like hell #ShamsheraTrailer — ChImPu_got@CraZY (@ChiMpuisCuTe) June 24, 2022

Shamshera teaser was good but trailer is too bad! By this rate, film will be terrible. RK is miscast as dacoit and looks like having an identity crisis. Another big disaster is just waiting to happen for already dead Bollywood #ShamsheraTrailer — Santanu (শান্তনু) (@santanu68) June 24, 2022

While the trailer was slammed by many, others also praised it. Tweeting positive world about the Shamshera trailer one netizen wrote, “He’s showing insane level of range as an actor in just 3 min of trailer Comedy, intensity,action, dance , romance everything with perfection What a guy!!!” Another added, “what I felt after watching trailer 3 – 4 times: It’s not bad what I felt when I looked at it carefully.” A third noted, “Well, watching the trailer only i can say that the movie is going to attract all the success. This would be a masterpiece of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutts career.”

He's showing insane level of range as an actor in just 3 min of trailer Comedy, intensity,action, dance , romance everything with perfection What a guy!!! #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/7vLcsd5YlU — Lushang Modi  (@Insecurengineer) June 24, 2022

shamshera thread : what I felt after watching trailer 3 – 4 times :

It’s not bad what I felt when I looked at it carefully. #ShamsheraTrailer #shamshera — ∞ (@ranbircomfort) June 24, 2022

This is one of the best trailer in recent times.

Totally amazing#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/XyoQ3qCr77 — Shivam 🚩 (@shiv_0769) June 24, 2022

Must watch this is really the best trailer of the moment and you will not find anything better than this #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/NV0V5nbwTX — 【Abhi..】 (@The_Abhi1) June 24, 2022

Wow What a trailer. Do check this out now as it will definitely give you goosebumps.#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/DLSKXOlRt6 — Nisha Aggarwal (@Desimasti786) June 24, 2022

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as the titular character and his son Balli, Sanjay Dutt as Daroga Shuddh Singh and Vaani Kapoor as Sona alongside Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy and others.

Check out the trailer here and let us know what you think of it in the comments below:

Must Read: Miss Transqueen India Navya Singh Questions Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor & Other Filmmakers: “Why Are Vijay Raaz, Vaani Kapoor Or Kubbra Sait Playing Trans?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram