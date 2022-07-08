Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to begin promotion of their movie ‘Shamshera’ from the sets of ‘Ravivaar with Star Privaar’. They are coming as celebrity guests on the reality show.

The show brings different families who are part of the daily soaps such as ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Anupamaa‘, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and ‘Imlie’.

Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor will compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as ‘The Best Parivaar’.

Ranbir said: “I’m very elated to start the promotions of ‘Shamshera’ from ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’.”

Ranbir also opened up about his role and how he played with the contestants: “As you all know, Shamshera is a dacoit and I’m very inspired by my character right now so the first thing I’ve done on this fun-filled show is to loot the cash prize for the first round.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of interesting films lined-up for him. After Shamshera, RK will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. Later he has Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Luv Rajan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor in his pipeline.

‘Ravivar with Star Parivaar’ airs on Star Plus.

