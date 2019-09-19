Shahid Kapoor Wants Not Just 35 Crores Fee But THIS Too For Jersey Remake?

After the humongous success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has suddenly become the one of the most sought after actors for the directors in the industry. Kabir Singh was Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy which had Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Shahid has yet not announced his next movie but is in talks with a lot of directors. Well, rumours state that he has almost signed Nani’s Jersey Hindi remake. And guess how much is he charging for the movie?

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that Shahid is on a break as of now and said, “He wanted to take a small break to spend time with his family. He and Rashmika Mandanna will be doing the film together and it will be a start to finish film divided into a few schedules.” The shoot starts in November, 2019. Shahid was also offered the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Dear Comrade but he refused to do it.

The source further added that Shahid has hiked the price after the success of Kabir Singh and said, “Shahid has not only asked for a huge remuneration but also asked for a profit share. He is getting Rs 35 crore plus taxes as his fee, along with a 20 percent share in the film’s profits.”

Earlier, few reports also suggested that Shahid has asked 40 crores for the remake. Well, we can just play the guessing game until something concrete comes to the light.

