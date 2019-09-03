Arjun Reddy Actress Shalini Pandey To Make Her Bollywood Debut Alongside Ranveer Singh?

Tollywood actress Shalini Pandey who made her debut in Tollywood with the blockbuster hit Arjun Reddy opposite South heart-throb Vijay Deverakonda, is all set to make her grand debut in Bollywood soon that too opposite Ranveer Singh.

The young actress will be seen opposite the Gully Boy star in director Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

As per reports, the makers were quite impressed with Shalini’s work down south and her theatre background. So have zeroed down on the actress to play the lead role.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals, “As Shalini started her career as a theatre artist, she’s been a part of several plays and drama. Hence, the filmmakers felt that the actress had the required imagination for the part.”

The film will be produced by Aditya Chopra under his production banner Yash Raj Films.

Ranveer who recently wrapped up 83’s London schedule, will be seen playing a Gujarati businessman in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

From work front, apart from Arjun Reddy, Shalini also has worked in a couple of other Telugu films and also has worked in Tamil films.

The actress these days is busy with filmmaker Naveen’s Tamil venture Agni Siragugal with Saaho actor Arun Vijay.

From Ranveer’s work front, the actor will be next seen on big screens in Kabir Khan’s ’83 in role of former cricketer and Indian captain, Kapil Dev, opposite Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and will release on 10th April 2020, in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.

