Basking in the success of his last OTT release Farzi, Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine. For the past few months, the actor has been in the news for teaming up with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee for a film where he will portray the double role. While not much was revealed about the film, it was tentatively titled as ‘Double Trouble’, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. But now in a shocking turn of events, Shahid is unlikely to be seen headlining the film. Yes, you heard that right!

If the latest media reports are anything to go by then the Kabir Singh actor has walked out of the film owing to the creative differences. Reportedly the actor and the director have amicably parted ways. Scroll down for details.

According to the latest media reports, the film in question will be an out-and-out comedy, which was earlier slated to go on the floors in August 2023. However, now the makers are planning to begin shooting in September. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have amicably decided to part ways on this comic caper.”

Now in the latest development, Anees Bazmee has now begun looking for new actors, and he will be approaching them shortly. The same portal shared an update on the news, and a source stated, “Anees Bazmee will be approaching new actors shortly. He is very confident in the comic elements in his script. Some media reports indicate that the film is shelved, however, it’s confirmed that the film is happening, but with a new cast now.”

In March this year, reports were abuzz that Shahid Kapoor had put Anees Bazmee’s directorial on hold. It was said that he is reworking his tight schedules and setting his priorities straight.

