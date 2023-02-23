Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his recently released streaming show, ‘Farzi’, has shot for the campaign of sports platform khiladi.com.

Energetic versatile and jovial, the actor changed the vibe in the studio, as soon as he stepped in for the campaign shoot of the sports platform.

While the shoot was fun, it reflects in the final output as well. The first reel which has gone live on the actor’s instagram handle, shows him in an office setup. Donning a blue shirt paired with a striped waistcoat, Shahid Kapoor can be seen kicking his feet up on the table while his boss negotiates his bonus percentage.

Check out the campaign:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The boss raises the bar of the bonus while Shahid Kapoor keeps on coolly refusing until they reach a common consensus. When Shahid Kapoor finally consents to the amount he closes with the punch line “Kyu Ki Khiladi apna bhav janta hain.”

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his web series Farzi.

